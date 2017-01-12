Retailer Booths has best ever Christmas

Food and drink retailer Booths said it has celebrated its best ever Christmas sales.

The pivotal Christmas week saw sales topping £10m, a record in the family-owned business’ 169 year history.

During the festive three-week trading period total sales were up 1.8 per cent, and like-for-like sales were up 2.6 per cent.

It comes just two months after it was revealed the company was left with a £3.6m pre-tax loss, following last winter’s Storm Desmond. Devastating flooding at its stores in Keswick and Kirkby Lonsdale, plus falling food prices and costs to do with closures of old stores and the opening of new ones, had left the firm feeling the winter chill. But bosses are now celebrating, and chief executive Chris Dee said: “Customers have always sought out the finest quality food and drink at Christmas and this year is no exception. Booths’ reputation for finding specialist products made by local and artisan suppliers means we come into our own in the festive period.”

Strong sales uplift of key festive ranges included Champagne sales up 28 per cent, port 12 per cent, craft ales 29 per cent, artisan gin 30 per cent, salmon 126 per cent, and Christmas desserts 8 per cent. Booths’ Great Northern Christmas book again proved a great success, leading to home delivery and click and collect sales increasing by 6.9 per cent.

Mr Dee said: “We have been delivering Christmas to our customers for over a century – whether by bicycle in 1847 or by courier today, our customers have always valued the extra special service Booths provides.

“It is heart-warming to see customers discovering they can experience a Great Northern Christmas wherever they live.”