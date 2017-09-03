Record breaking day on Blackpool farm

Horseplay was in abundance when a popular venue staged its annual open day at the weekend.

The special event at Penny Farm on Saturday is the horse rescue and rehabilitation centre’s biggest on its calendar.

Fylde and District Pony Club performing at Penny Farm Open Day near Blackpool

And this year it appears to be a record-breaker.

It’s a day out not to be missed, with something for all the family. And lots and lots of folk made sure they did not miss out on all the fun and entertainment.

The main ring displays included the fantastic stunt rider Guido and his team, Lancashire Mounted Police, Fylde Dog agility, Fylde Pony Club mounted games and a display by the Penny Farm ponies.

There was also lots to do on the show field, including archery, donkey rides, animals to meet, Fylde Dog Agility, fairground rides, classic cars and the farm’s infamous Pig Racing.

Max and Tobias entertain the crowd at Penny Farm Open Day near Blackpool

The indoor school had retail areas for folk to visit, children’s entertainers, the World Horse Welfare team and plenty of food and refreshments.

Situated on Preston New Road, Blackpool, Penny Farm - operated by the charity World Horse Welfare - is home to around 65 horses at any one time. It is open all year and has a packed programme of events during school holidays.

Penny Farm’s visitor officer and events organiser Zoe Clifford said it was a great day.

“Obviously the weather helped,” she said. It was probably a record-breaking year and we would like to thank all the people who came to support us.

“We’ve got ninety horses and ponies at the centre at the moment, our capacity is 65, and we couldn’t really do it without the support.

“We had about 3,000 people. I’m hoping to get £10,000. It was a fantastic atmosphere and I’m hoping people enjoyed it as much as we did.”