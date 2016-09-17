Rare twins welcomed home after a month in hospital

A pair of rare ‘momo’ twins are home at last after spending a month in intensive care.

Little Millie-Ribbon and Mollie-Robbin Curtis were welcomed into their Vicarage Lane home on Thursday to the delight of their doting parents.

The monoamniotic twins were born by C-section on August 10 weighing just 3lbs 6oz (Millie) and 3lbs 7oz (Mollie).

They were kept in intensive care at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for a month, and are now settling in at home with mum Selina, dad Scott, brother Cyprus and sister Lillie.

Selina, 29, said: “They did really well and flew through all the stages. All the staff were really impressed by how well they did.”

Monoamniotic twins occur in just one in 60,000 identical twin pregnancies. While most twins develop separately in the mother’s womb, ‘momo’ twins develop in the same amniotic sac, sharing the same placenta.

Selina was warned by doctors that her pregnancy was ‘high risk’, and that she would likely lose both her babies.

She said: “The hospital has done an amazing job looking after them and I’m so glad to have them home.

“Millie is the feisty one and she doesn’t like being changed and Mollie is more laid back.

“Looking at them you can’t tell them apart. My mum has knitted them little bracelets each so they’re colour-coded.

“My other children are absolutely smitten with them.

“The future’s looking bright.”