Probe at Blackpool school after pupil goes missing

A young boy was found wandering alone in the street after going missing from school this morning.

An urgent investigation is underway at Devonshire Primary Academy in North Shore after the youngster was found outside and taken to a nearby children's centre.

The pupil, who was not wearing a uniform and cannot talk due to his special educational needs, was later collected by staff and taken home by his parents.

It is understood he managed to get out through an unlocked door at the school, which is expected to inform parents in a letter due to be sent home when classes end this afternoon.

See tomorrow's Gazette for more details