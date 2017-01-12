Police appeal to trace man after woman’s unexplained death

Police who want to speak to a male friend of a 45-year-old woman whose body was found at her home in Lancashire say he may be in Blackpool.

Officers were contacted by the ambulance service to a report of a sudden death at a house in Warrenside Close, Blackburn, at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

The woman, who has not been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and further inquiries are being carried out to try to establish the exact cause.

Detectives believe Lee Grime, 35, who also lived at the address, may have key information about the circumstances of the death.

Detective Inspector Tim McDermott, of Blackburn CID, said: “We need to trace Lee Grime as there are concerns for his welfare and we need to speak to him to try to find out how this woman died and he could have vital information to help us do that.

“I would appeal to anyone who sees Lee or who knows where he might be to get in touch. I would also appeal to Lee himself to contact us if he sees this appeal.”

Mr Grime is described as 5ft 10in, of slim build and with short straight hair. He was last seen wearing dark trousers, a dark and light blue jacket and white trainers.

He also has links to the Blackpool and Bolton areas as well as Cheshire and Merseyside.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0703 of January 11, or Crimestoppers, the independent charity, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.