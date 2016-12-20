People rescued from the sea in Blackpool

Three people were pulled from the sea in a dramatic rescue operation this morning.

The coastguard was alerted to reports of people in the sea by the North Pier in Blackpool at around 3am today (20 December).

Members of the public had thrown life rings to the people in difficulty but were struggling to pull them to safety RNLI Blackpool said in a post on their Facebook page.

Two D class boats were launched from Blackpool and were joined by a coast rescue team from Lytham.

All three people were recovered safely from the sea and two people were later taken to hospital suffering from the effects of cold.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: "If you have consumed alcohol it is important to remember to stay away from the water as your chances of survival will be reduced due to the effects of alcohol on your body."

There is no suggestion that the people involved in this incident had been drinking prior to entering the sea.

If you see anybody in difficulties in the sea call 999 and ask for the coastguard.