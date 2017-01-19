Pair in court over five-week-old girl's broken bones

A couple accused of breaking four bones in a five-week-old baby girl's body - including fracturing her leg - have made their first appearance at court,

The defendants are the baby's 22-year-old mother and her 22-year-old boyfriend, both of Blackpool, who can not be identified for legal reasons.

They are charged with assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing the baby in a manner likely to cause her unnecessary suffering or injury to her health.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in Blackpool between December 3 last year and New Year's Day.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

The defendants were bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 15 by Blackpool magistrates.

The male defendant must have no contact with the baby girl or his co-accused as a condition of his bail.

The female defendant's bail condition orders her not to have any contact with any child under the age of 12, unless it is inadvertent or fleeting contact, or unless authorised by social services.