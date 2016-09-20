Scooter passenger dies after Prom crash

A 55-year-old woman has died after after falling from a scooter in Blackpool on Sunday afternoon.

The woman, from Southport, was a passenger on a Vespa Piaggio PX 125 scooter being driven by a 51-year-old man, also from Southport.

It’s thought the exhaust fell off the scooter around 2.25pm on Sunday as the vehicle travelled along Queens Promenade.

The woman was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but died on Monday. The male rider suffered a suspected fractured shoulder.

Sgt Adam Dawson said: “This appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Anyone with information should call 101.