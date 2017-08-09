Neighbours disturbed by building works

Have your say

People living next to a Blackpool building site say they are losing sleep as developers start work before the sun has risen.

Neighbours of the Berkshire Homes construction site in Langdale Road, Mereside, claim work has begun as early as 4am.

They also say the company has failed to control dust from the site and have left the road a dangerous mess.

Residents living close to the building site believe the problems have got worse as construction deadlines loom.

John Gill, 54, has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and lives overlooking the site.

He said: “I’ve got breathing problems, I need fresh air but I can’t have the windows open.

“They dust is awful and they are doing nothing to stop it.

“It gets into the house, it gets everywhere, all over the furniture.”

Ann Taylor, 43, has been woken several times by workers.

She said: “At one point it was 4am. That was the worst.

“It’s usually between four and seven, that’s when they start.

“It’s very early for builders to start with the machines and the banging.

“It’s every day, we need this to stop, there’s mud all over the road, the pavements, it’s a mess.”

Paul Moye, 49, said: “It’s got worse as they’ve approached the August deadline to complete.

“We just want those houses finished now, to get the builders gone.”

Blackpool Council has confirmed it is investigating breaches of planning conditions.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of complaints relating to the daily operations at the new housing development on Langdale Road and are currently investigating.”

Berkshire homes director Harrison Keily said no workers had been on site as early as claimed.

He said: “We just want to provide homes for young families, to get people on the property ladder.

“All our homes have a 10 year guarantee by CPL.

“We have never had trades on site at 4am. They would not work during those hours.

“Blackpool Council has been a pleasure to deal with and we appreciate the support of the planning officers.

“We appreciate the complaints of neighbours but it is a six month build and we believe we are a good and reputable company.”