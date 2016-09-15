Minister Paul Maynard’s nerves ahead of big debate

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard has admitted being ‘nervous’ before speaking at the front bench in Parliament for the first time.

The Tory politician spoke as part of his new role as transport minister, handed down by Prime Minister Theresa May when she replaced David Cameron.

He said: “Although I have spoken many times in the Chamber of the House of Commons this was the first time I have been called to speak as a minister from the despatch box.

“I was a little nervous at first as I was aware I was replying to my Honourable Friends debate on behalf of her Majesty’s Government, but I soon got in to the swing, covering the points raised, taking interventions, and hopefully providing a meaningful reply that assured the MPs present that the government not only shared their concerns but are implementing measure to address and overcome.”

He added: “Although being the rail minister takes up much of my time when I am in Westminster, I am still active as a local MP spending Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Blackpool and Cleveleys.”

Mr Maynard discussed railways in Scotland, franchises, and electrification during an ‘end of day’ debate on Tuesday, after the House had adjourned.

The debate focused on Southern Rail, and not the line from Blackpool to Preston, and was attended by MPs in Surrey and Sussex.