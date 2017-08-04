MAX CLAYTON COLUMN: Max-imum team spirit is the key for any success

For me, team spirit is very important, that is why it was good to get off the pitch and do something a bit different this week.

We did a team building session at Challenge 4 Change the other day to bring everyone together.

We’ve done a full four weeks of football so sometimes it’s nice to do something a bit different and the boys enjoyed it.

When it comes to problem solving, I’m kind of the guy that sneaks in at the back and says a little bit of something but it never really gets taken on board.

Not a lot of people like heights so they were shaking like you know what but it’s good to push boundaries and do things that you didn’t think you could.

It is good that we do that sort of stuff.

I think that connection was already there with the boys and I think the new lads have slotted in and it is a really close knit group.

Now the focus is back on the pitch and we all can’t wait for tomorrow, it is going to be a great game at the weekend,

I think there are going to be around 18,000 at Bradford City.

The boys are more than ready to go and we can’t wait to get started.

It is a very tough start but we have got a good group, a good manager in Gary Bowyer and we have got a lot of options so I think we can have a positive return to League One.

I think it is a good thing being kind of the underdogs, you are going with less pressure.

The only pressure is that that you put on yourself and the manager is putting pressure on us because we believe we have got a good squad.

But we are not going to put too much pressure on how we do this season, we just want to have a good return and give a good account of ourselves.

I made my decision to join the club from Bolton Wanderers as soon as I spoke to the manager really.

He has good ideas for the club, they did really well last year getting promoted from League Two and I know the gaffer wants to play football and that suits me down to the ground.

It wasn’t really a hard decision to come as soon as we knew of the interest, we pushed it through pretty quick to be fair.

There have been a lot of familiar faces from my time at Crewe and it is very similar to Crewe really, it is a real family club and they want to play football which suits me!

I know a lot about the league; obviously I got promoted with Crewe to League One so I have played my fair share of games here and I kind of know what is expected.

I’d say my best position is anywhere across the forward line.

I want to have a good season this year and play as many games as possible and have a positive return to League One.

I’m hoping to get as many minutes under my belt and contribute with goals and assists.

Hopefully I can play a good amount of games this year and we can have a positive season and build on last year.

We’ve had a good pre-season, it has been a tough five-week period but we can’t wait to get out there at Valley Parade.