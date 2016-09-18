Man stole from his nieces’ bedroom

A man who broke into his sister’s home and stole from his young nieces has been warned he may face a jail term.

Peter Stead, of Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, had been due to face trial on Thursday on a charge of burglary but changed his plea to guilty and is to face sentence on October 7.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that 29-year-old Stead was at his sister’s home in Devon Street, Leigh on January 26 last year and she thought he was acting strangely possibly because of drugs.

They both left the house after locking it and when she returned that evening she found a pane of glass smashed in the back door which was ajar.

She discovered a combined television and DVD player and an electronic tablet, worth a total of £600, had been stolen from her daughters’ bedroom, said David Watson, prosecuting.

Stead was arrested on December 19 in Blackpool after being detained for being drunk and disorderly.

When interviewed he claimed his sister had given him the items because she owed him money.

The television which he had sold to Cash Converters for £30, was recovered but the tablet has not been found, said Mr Watson.

In an impact statement his sister said, “It sickens me to know he stole from his little nieces.”

Stead was further remanded on bail to enable a probation report to be prepared before sentence.

Judge Clement Goldstone, QC, the Recorder of Liverpool, warned Stead he could be jailed for as much as 10 months when he returns on October 7.