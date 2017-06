A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after walking in the Irish Sea earlier.

Police and paramedics were called to Central Promenade in Blackpool after the man was spotted chest deep in the water, opposite the Funland arcade, at around 8.40am.

The Coastguard and volunteers from the RNLI were also paged – but stood down when the man emerged from the cold water on his own around 10 minutes later.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment.