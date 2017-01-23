Man missing from Blackpool

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Blackpool man.

Andrew Dickinson, 34, was last seen at his home in Mereside at around 3am on 22 January.

Andrew is a white male, 5ft 8ins tall, with a stocky build and collar-length dark brown hair. Andrew's clothing is unknown, but he is believed to be wearing black Adidas trainers with white stripes.



Police would like anybody with information that could help them find Andrew's current location to contact them on 101, quoting log LC-20170122-0281.