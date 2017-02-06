Man arrested after late night car crash

A Layton road was closed by police after a car lost control on a bend and smashed into a lamppost and garden wall.

The black Renault Megane was found by police on a pavement in Mansfield Road shortly after 10pm on Sunday, a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police told The Gazette yesterday.

Its driver was reported by witnesses to have ran from the scene, opposite Burton’s Biscuit Factory and close to the junction with Foxdale Avenue.

A 35-year-old man from Blackpool was later arrested by officers, the spokeswoman added.

He faced questioning yesterday after being held on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

A recovery truck from Macadams arrived to take the badly damaged car away at around 11pm, with officers still diverting traffic.