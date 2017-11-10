Lost memorial to resort war hero restored

Have your say

A war memorial, thought to have been lost decades ago has been found in Layton Cemetery.

The Friends of Layton Cemetery community group, led by Ted Walker, were cleaning the grounds when they discovered the memorial and plaque, belonging to Joseph Henry Bolton, a member of the Royal Flying Corps from Blackpool.

The plaque was erected by Joseph’s mother, Alice Bolton, and reads: “In loving memory of Joseph Henry Bolton, of the Royal Flying Corps, who was killed in action in France, on April 5, 1917, aged 22 years.

“He was a member of the choir and an active worker in the Sunday school.”

It lies only a few feet away from his family gravestone, in another section of the cemetery which also recalls his loss.

Mike Coyle, regional volunteer of the War Memorials Trust, said: “The plot is unusually set into the ground flat.”

The Fri-ends of Layton Cemetery group, led by Ted Walker, is a voluntary organisation which aims ‘to promote Layton Cemetery for its historical, ecological and horitcultural values’.

The memorial was previously located at the Bethesda Congregational Chapel, where Joseph was a chorister.

It was thought to have been lost when the chapel was closed in the late 1970s, but was recently discovered and moved to Layton Cemetery.

The now restored plaque has been recorded with photos at both the Imperial War Museum’s War Memorials Register and the War Memorials Trust War Memorials Archive.

It can be searched for online using reference WMO223662 on the archive and 74068 on the register.