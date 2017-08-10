Layton house fire tackled by dozens of firefighters

Four fire engines and crews - and an aerial ladder platform (ALP) - were called to a house fire in Layton earlier today.

Firefighters from stations in Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore, and St Annes were called to The Sawmills, behind Farmfoods in Devonshire Road, at around 2.45pm.

The fire started in the attic of a three-storey terraced house, a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.

"There were no casualties and firefighters using a ladder and the ALP for access used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire," he added.

The cause is under investigation.