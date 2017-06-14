Large fire in centre of Blackpool

A large fire in the centre of Blackpool is tonight throwing huge plumes of black smoke across the town.

The fire, which broke out just after 7pm this evening has been confirmed in the premises of Elite Laundry just off Lytham Road, South Shore.

Huge clouds of black smoke could be seen from miles around, with social media comments saying the smoke could be seen from Southport.

Nearby homes have been evacuated and an aerial platform ladder is being used to try to bring the flames under control.

