Jobs going at plastics firm

Blackpool plastics manufacturer, SPS, is launching a recruitment drive to add up to 20 people to its workforce, as part of its ambitious plans for growth.

The company based at the Sycamore Trading estate Squires Gate, is a leading name in the manufacture and print of promotional gifts, having been established for over 25 years.

Specialising in plastic products, the SPS range includes drinkware, keyrings, mousemats and paper products, with a strong focus on innovation and creativity.

This week, the company was awarded Supplier of the Year in the British Promotional Merchandise Association awards.

Throughout the past two years, SPS has made considerable investment in its facility and its people in order to increase its presence in the market, by extending its capacity, product range and the level of service offered.

Last November it bought

Ultimate Promotional Paper Products of Battersea.

Phil Morgan, CEO, said: “At SPS, we’re very proud to be a British manufacturer.

“After the recent Brexit decision, we have made a conscious decision to continue to invest in the core areas of our manufacturing business. Our investment in machinery means that we can increase our product output, and in turn, we want to grow our workforce, particularly in the print department, in order to offer our customers even better lead times and service levels.”

“We know that in the present climate, customer service and lead times are crucial to success, so we want to help distributors secure orders as easily as possible, by guaranteeing excellent stock levels, short lead times and an assurance of quality on every product.”

The current recruitment drive is focused on the branding area of the business, covering screen print, pad print, debossing and other branding methods.

SPS offers a ‘Branding Academy’ to ensure all new members of the team receive the training they need to develop the necessary skill levels to fulfil the demands of the job. There are also chances to study for NVQs across the business.