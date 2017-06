Elite Linen in Blackpool suffered catastrophic damage following a major fire which started at around 7.30pm last night (June 14, 2017).

Residents in the Ball Street area of Blackpool shared images and video of the fire on social media as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire. Image by: Stephen Cheatley

Nobody was hurt in the fire, which also left a number of nearby properties without power last night.

Here are just some of the many images taken by Gazette photographers and sent to us by readers.