Iconic Blackpool hotel on market for £10.5m

A £10.5m price tag had been slapped on Blackpool’s best known and most historic hotel.

The Grade II listed Imperial on the North Promenade was put on the market in April but has yet to find a buyer.

The Imperial Hotel is a true reminder of Blackpool’s Victorian heyday

It is one of a portfolio of 10 large hotels owned by The Hotel Collection which were set to be sold under the title Project Solstice for a guide price of £130m.

It is the first time the individual price of the Imperial has been made public.

One hotel has so far been off-loaded but offers are said to be in place for most of the rest apart from the Imperial.

The striking red-brick seafront hotel dates from around 1867 and has played host to many famous guests including Charles Dickens, Winston Churchill, Fred Astaire, The Beatles, Princess Margaret and Princess Anne.

It was a regular haunt of top politicians in the party conference heyday of Blackpool. It has recently undergone extensive refurbishment.

£1,5m was spent in the past year in sprucing up the exterior and the public areas.

The Palm Court Restaurant and Number 10 bar plus the lounge and health club have also recently received attention.

The Gazette understands that further refurbishment on the bedrooms and other areas is still required but the first six sample bedrooms have already been upgraded, ready for a full roll out throughout the 180 rooms should a buyer come forward.

A Turkish bath area was uncovered earlier this year when the renovations were being carried out and work to restore them begun.

In 1901, a suite of Russian, Turkish and seawater plunge baths were built in the basement of the former wing of the hotel but were covered up in a 1960s revamp.

The four star hotel has 14 conference rooms catering for up to 600 delegates and can cater for 176 diners.

It was part of the Forte group but sold to the Hotel Collection in 1997 which was previously known as PumaHotels and which is in turn owned by Lone Star Funds from Dallas in the US.

Martin Rogers, head of UK hotel transactions at Savills, said: “The Imperial Hotel is a true reminder of Blackpool’s Victorian heyday, combining 19th century opulence and glamour with contemporary style and modern facilities.

“The successful restaurant, health club and conference facilities means it offers prospective new owners several income streams.”

The advert for the hotel states: “The Imperial Hotel enjoys spectacular sea views and close proximity to the town’s attractions including Blackpool Zoo, Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Blackpool Tower.

“This four star hotel offers stylish accommodation, some of which has sea views. The Hotel provides extensive conferencing facilities and dining options serving classic British cuisine.”

The Hotel Collection portfolio currently up for sale also includes The Majestic Hotel, Harrogate; The Old Ship Hotel, Brighton; The Redworth Hall Hotel, County Durham; The Billesley Manor Hotel, Stratford-upon-Avon and The Shrigley Hall Hotel, Golf and Country Club, Macclesfield plus hotels in Scotland and Wales.

The Imperial Hotel in Torquay has been sold to the Brownsword family who have plans to refurbish it.