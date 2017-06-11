Hotelier puts faith in Blackpool with buy-out

A leading Blackpool hotel has a new owner and is set for a £500,000 upgrade.

Tony Banks, of Blackpool Promotions, has bought the Ruskin Hotel on Albert Road in the resort.

He plans to invest around half a million pounds in improvements including the addition of spa facilities.

The 71-bedroom Ruskin, which has been trading in Blackpool for nearly 80 years, has been owned by the same family for the last few decades.

It has been sold after they decided to retire from the business.

Mr Banks now owns five hotels in Blackpool, the others being The Royal Carlton, The Royal Seabank, The Boston and Southbank.

He said: “This is a major investment and we will also be creating new jobs.

“The Ruskin has a great reputation in Blackpool but the building is a little tired.

“As a result we will be making an investment of around £500,000 on top of the purchase price.

“We have submitted a planning application with the council, and among the changes we want to make is installing a spa at the hotel.

“The hotel has remained open throughout.

“It means we have got 400 bedrooms in Blackpool now.

“We’re very excited about the future for this hotel.”

Mr Banks said he also had future plans to extend The Ruskin by purchasing neighbouring property.

In 2014 he invested around £500,000 in the Royal Carlton on South Promenade which had been closed for four years before he bought it.

It had been badly damaged by smoke and water when a neighbouring derelict hotel caught fire in February 2010.