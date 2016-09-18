Horse rescued in dramatic race against tide

Firefighters from Fleetwood fire station along with volunteers at the RNLI saved a horse from almost certain death when it became stuck in think mud.

Two horses had been walking along the slipway at Knott End at around 10.30am when they both became trapped in the mud as the tide was coming in.

A fire service spokesman said: “One horse was freed quite easily but the other horse was extremely tired and required further help.

“We managed to free the horse and lead him out with three or four minutes to spare. Within five minutes the whole area we were working on was under water.

“We don’t want anyone going riding out there because it’s extremely soft sand.”