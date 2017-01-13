‘Hole’ lotta help for roads

More than £1.5m to improve roads has been awarded to Blackpool Council by the Government.

The resort’s share of £1.2bn local roads funding for the 2017/18 financial year was announced yesterday by Transport Minister Andrew Jones.

The money is designed to go towards improving roads, cutting congestion and improving journey times.

The £1,668,000 being given to Blackpool Council is split into three categories.

These are £1,068,000 to Highways Maintenance, £106,000 to the Pothole Action Fund and £494,000 to the National Productivity Investment Fund.

The money is enough to fill 2,000 potholes in the resort, based on government estimates of £53 per pothole. Lancashire County Council is also in line for £26m from the fund.

And more than £9m has been allocated across the North West to fix potholes, enough to mend around 170,000, according to the Department for Transport.

Mr Jones said: “Roads play a significant part in everyday life linking people with jobs and businesses with customers, which is why this government is investing record amounts improving and maintaining highways across the country to help motorists.

“The funding we have allocated today is focused on relieving congestion and providing important upgrades to ensure our roads are fit for the future – helping to build an economy that works for everyone.”

The Government will also be trialling attaching a ‘pothole spotter’ device to bin wagons, with cameras and intelligent software being used to help prevent potholes before they occur. The trial will take place in York and Essex but could be rolled out elsewhere.