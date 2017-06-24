Help resort celebrate Armed Forces Day

Blackpool is celebrating Armed Forces Day today with a full day of music, entertainment and military themed displays.

In St Johns Square there will be a stage all day featuring live musical performances from the Irish Guards Singers, Land Girls, The Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (Lancashire) and much more.

A number of vintage and modern day military vehicles will form a static display both along the Promenade and in the town centre, as well as the famous replica Spitfire and her ground crew who will be on hand to answer all of your questions. There will also be stalls from the Military associations, decommissioned Military items for all to view and fun and games for all the family.

The Duke of Lancaster’s unit in the Hounds Hill Shopping centre will feature an exhibition from the Great War heritage Project, talks from a local Blackpool historian about the history of the Armed Forces in Blackpool, and archive videos and imagery showing what Blackpool was like during both world wars.

Blackpool Armed Forces week will also be hosting a careers and information until where people who are interested in joining the Armed Forces can find out more details on a possible career in the Forces.

