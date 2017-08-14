Help for manufacturing masters

Manufacturers across the county have the chance to get top level training cheaply.

Applications are now open for a new Level 7 Masters level apprenticeship aimed at manufacturing leaders.

The Manufacturing Institute, part of The Growth Company, and Lancaster University Management School have teamed up to develop the programme open to staff from large businesses under the new Apprenticeship Levy. It is also open to SME employees with 90 per cent of the cost covered by the government. The Manchester-based Institute has used more than 20 years of expertise working with manufacturers across the world to create the qualification with LUMS. The distance learning programme will start in October, via block release and evening tuition with a focus on applying everything learned back in the workplace. Mark Leeson, operations director for The Manufacturing Institute said: “It opens the door to middle and senior manufacturing leaders to apply their learning back in the workplace which can only be good for the whole sector.”

Applications by the end of September via www.manufacturinginstitute.co.uk