Habitual thief jailed after pulling knife on shop worker

A habitual shoplifter who pulled a knife on a shop worker when he was caught in the act has been jailed for 158 days.

William McCormack, 45, of Clifford Road, North Shore, was helping himself to steak and canned food at the Co-operative shop on Warley Road, Blackpool, when a security worker spotted him.

Preston Crown Court heard as he led McCormack to his office the thief pulled a knife out of his bag.

The brave worker wrestled him to the floor and banged his wrist to make him drop the blade.

McCormack admitted theft and possessing an offensive weapon.

Judge Ian Leeming QC said custody was inevitable as he had a similar conviction for possessing an offensive weapon.

He said: “Both offences arise out of same incident on November 14.

“You went in with a bag, you placed some meat in it which was worth about £37.

“It was recovered from you later.

“A member of staff saw you and had been watching the CCTV.

“He asked you to accompany him to his office.

“He was leading you there but you then reached into the bag and took out the knife. This caused apprehension to the member of staff.

“He took you to the floor and be banged your wrist to the floor and the knife then fell from your grasp.

The court heard he had 18 convictions for 38 offences going back to 1984.

In 2011 he was jailed for 15 months for wounding, damaging property and possessing an offensive weapon meaning under minimum sentencing requirements the court has to jail him for six months.