Fylde anti-fracking man to ‘bribe’ Mrs May

A campaigner is walking to Downing Street to offer the Prime Minister a “bribe” to stop fracking.

Gayzer Frackman said he was going to hand over a cheque for £10,000 - the amount that PM Theresa May said would be offered to householders living close to areas where drilling for shale gas is earmarked.

He said people living close to the potential fracking sites at Preston New Road and Roseacre did not want the disruption and potential pollution that a shale gas industry might bring and the cash offered was little more than a bribe.

He said: “After the announcement last month that the new PM was offering £10.000, to be paid directly into people’s accounts if they allowed fracking in their communities, I thought it would be rude not to offer the same opportunity. “I believe this is a good deal for her as the evidence so far had not deterred the Government under David Cameron’s leadership.

“It seems the expert evidence and science is not enough to expose the many flaws in the fracking processes.

“And democracy is not enough with over 40,000 objections to the two applications are to be ignored.

“Add to this the testimonies of communities and countries who have been blighted by this industrial process, then it may be a good idea to take the Conservatives lead and outright bribe them not to do it.”

Mr Frackman, who claims cracks appeared in his house at Lytham Quays following the earth tremors caused by Cuadrilla’s fracking operations at Preese Hall in 2012, has previously held protests at Downing Street and delivered petitions.

He said this trip would include stop-offs along the way including Blackburn and Burnley this week.

He will end the walk on September 19 at noon, when he hopes to deliver the brown envelope containing the cheque.

He added: “We need to ask why Theresa May, knowing that we do not want it and will not allow it. is proceeding with the commitment of her predecessor knowing he had failed to convince the UK.”

Supporters of fracking say that the process, of injecting water and chemicals at high pressure into deep-lying shale rock to release trapped gas, can be carried out safely with no threat to the environment or residents.

They say it will create jobs for the local area and provide a supply of gas for the nation. It has repeatedly received the backing of the Conservative government.

A decision on whether to allow the two Fylde test fracking site to go ahead is expected in the next few weeks.

The applications were refused by Lancashire County Council but Cuadrilla appealed and a six week hearing took place at Blackpool Football Club.