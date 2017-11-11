Funeral service for dad who died after pub incident

The funeral of a Blackpool dad who died on holiday after suffering a head injury during a pub altercation is set to be held.

Simon Marx, 42, flew to Turkey hours after the incident, which involved two groups of men at the Newton Arms in Normoss, but died suddenly the next day.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of murder. Three were later bailed, while the other was released under investigation.

A funeral service and celebration for Mr Marx will be held at Lytham Crematorium from 3pm on Friday, November 24, his family said on social media.

Donations can be made in his memory to Fathers For Justice.

Mr Marx’s family previously said in a statement they were ‘devastated’ by his death.

“He was a much loved father, son, uncle and brother and he will be sorely missed by us all,” they said.

Kenny Stephenson from Blackpool Skip Hire, where Mr Marx worked as a driver, added: “Simon was one of our own and ... always had the biggest smile and the ability to brighten anyone’s day with his humour and happiness.”