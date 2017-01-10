Fund aid for energy innovation schemes

Companies and entrepreneurs from the “energy coast” are being urged to bid for funding and support that could turn their innovative energy idea into a reality.

The opportunity comes from the launch of an accelerator programme which opened for 2017 applications this week.

The Ignite Big Energy Idea Accelerator Programme is looking for organisations with an idea that will make a difference to society through energy products or services.

Successful applicants will receive a package of pre-investment support, including specialist knowledge from experts, and the opportunity to apply for investment.

Ignite, backed by Centrica, is the UK’s first impact investment fund that focuses on energy, providing firms with the funding and expertise they need to help achieve their potential and make a positive impact on society. Since 2014, it has supported more than 25 enterprises across the country, committing investment totalling £8m to firms that are passionate about building a better and more energy efficient future.

Sam Salisbury, investment principal for Ignite, said: “The North West is filled with innovative businesses and entrepreneurs.

“We are hoping that twenty local businesses enter the Big Energy Idea to make the most of the support and potential investment available.

“We’re looking for people passionate about building a more efficient and sustainable future, and we just know that the people of the region have the ideas we need to solve some of the most complex problems facing our society.

“Whether it’s to make an energy idea a reality, scale a business up or increase its reach, we’re here to help enterprises achieve their potential.

“Over the past three years, we’ve awarded more than £8m to projects across the country and have provided many more with essential mentoring, skills and networking support that they need to bring their idea to life.”

Enterprises must submit their applications before January 31.

If successful, they will be asked to pitch to a panel of industry and social enterprise experts in February. For more information visit: http://ignitesocialenterprise.com/