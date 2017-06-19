Fun in the sun as temperatures soar on Fylde coast

These little ones really do like to be beside the seaside!

Children made the most of the mini heatwave which sent temperatures on the Fylde coast soaring into the high 20s.

Triple trouble with Erin, Eilah and Elsie Halliwell at St Annes beach

Nothing says summer like splashing in the sea, building a sandcastle or two and getting stuck into a nice cooling ice cream.

And with barely a cloud in the sky St Annes beach seemed the ideal spot to dig out the bucket and spade and showed the perks of living by the beach.

But don’t expect the fun in the sun to last much longer.

Sunny spells today will make way for fresher weather as the week progresses.

Thomas Walmsley-Smith and Jayden Morrison digging deep at St Annes beach

And by Wednesday afternoon forecasters are predicting a chance of showers. By the end of the week temperatures are predicted to have dropped to the mid teens.