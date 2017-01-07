Fresh appeal over vicious street attack

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information after a man was attacked outside a bar in Blackpool.

The incident happened at around 3.55am on October 16.

A 22-year-old man from Fleetwood, was outside the Walkabout Bar in Queen Street when he was approached by another male.

The offender punched the man in the face, injuring the victim’s mouth, before making off in the direction of Bar 19.

The 22-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

Despite an initial appeal for information at the time of the offence, officers have yet to trace the offender and would be keen to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with the attack.

PC Ian Byrne, of Blackpool Police, said: “This was an unprovoked attack and we believe someone must have seen what happened.

“Despite launching an appeal at the time of the offence, we have yet to locate the offender. We have CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to.

“If you recognise him, please call police.” Call police on 101 quoting crime reference number WA1616226.