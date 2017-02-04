Four arrested in Blackpool drugs operation

Four people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs in Blackpool.

The men were arrested on Friday night following a series of raids at addresses in the Claremont area of Blackpool and Liverpool.

A 33 year old man from Liverpool, an 18 year old man from Liverpool, a 34 year old man from Blackpool and a 27 year old man from Skelmersdale were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

DCI Becky Smith of Blackpool Police said: “These arrests are part of Operation Warrior, an on-going operation which is aimed at protecting vulnerable people and disrupting the activities of organised crime groups operating out of Blackpool. They demonstrate our commitment to dismantling groups who are allegedly involved in organised crime.

“Organised Crime Groups (OCGs) do not see force borders as a barrier in their transportation and dealing of illegal drugs and neither do we when we work in partnership with other forces to deal with this sort of activity.

“We are determined to tackle OCGs and we take this type of criminality extremely seriously. If you have any concerns about it happening in your area, I would urge you to report it to us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.