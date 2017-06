An investigation is under way into the cause of a blaze which broke out in the basement of a shop in Blackpool

Fire crews were called to the premises in Coronation Street at around 2.10pm on Saturday.

Three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended the fire involving an electrical unit.

Firefighters used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus, a dry powder extinguisher and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.