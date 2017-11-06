Fire engines called out to kitchen fire blaze

Two fire engines from Blackpool were called to a fire in a flat this afternoon (Monday, November 6).

The fire crews were called to Runcorn Avenue in the town at 2:38pm.

The fire involved a pan on the hob in the kitchen of the property and was extinguished upon arrival.

Firefighters used a portable fan unit to extract the smoke.

Information on Lancashire Fire and Recue's safe cooking guide can be found here.