Fire engines called out to kitchen fire blaze

Two fire engines from Blackpool were called to a fire in a flat this afternoon (Monday, November 6).
The fire crews were called to Runcorn Avenue in the town at 2:38pm.
The fire involved a pan on the hob in the kitchen of the property and was extinguished upon arrival.
Firefighters used a portable fan unit to extract the smoke.
Information on Lancashire Fire and Recue's safe cooking guide can be found here.
