Final sad farewell to a son called ‘Sunshine’

Hundreds of people gathered in Blackpool to say goodbye to a popular barman nicknamed “Sunshine”.

Family and friends paid tribute to tragic Ashley Herrington at his funeral at St John’s Church.

Ashley

The 27-year-old was found dead at a house on Morley Road, Marton, on January 5. Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

The day of his funeral would have been his 28th birthday.

His heartbroken mum Carol said: “I’d just like to say thank you to everybody who came to the funeral. It shows how much my son was loved.

“When he made a friend he made that friend for life.

“Happy birthday my sunshine. You will never be forgotten by us or by anybody here.”

Former Beacon Hill High School student and avid Man Utd supporter Ashley was a popular face at Bar 19 on Queen Street, where he worked.

A drink at the bar – a mixture of Red Bull and brandy – has now been named after him. Ashley’s friend Stephen Bovill said: “I don’t know how to start to explain how much Ash meant to me and every single one of us.

“The first time I met Ash was nothing special at all. I just happened to be DJ’ing at the bar he was working at. But what I do remember mostly was having a real laugh with someone who I had never met.

“There wasn’t anything special about that night, but there was definitely something special about Ashley.

“He was there for me when I needed him and I was there for him when he needed me.

“I wouldn’t even class him as a friend; he always treated me like one of the family. I refer to him as my brother and that’s how he feels to me.

“I’ll be cherishing every moment I ever had with Ashley for the rest of my life.”

Music from Wiz Khalifa, the Lighthouse Family and Sarah Brightman was played at the funeral service, which was conducted by Reverend Deborah Prest.

She said: “We thank God for all Ashley’s life, for the memories of love and joy, and every good deed done by him.”

Ashley leaves behind his mum, sister Kara, dad Tony, niece Lily, and uncle Mark.