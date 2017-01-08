Dog owners out in force at protest walkies

Campaigning pet owners - objecting over proposed new council changes to dog control in Fylde - were out in protest again with their canine companions.

The second Fylde Responsible Dog Owners Friendly Protest took place today.

Fylde Responsible Dog Owners staged a second mass protest at Fairhaven against Fylde Council dog walking regulation plans. Setting off on the protest walk. PIC BY ROB LOCK 8-1-2017

With dogs on lead and poo bags in hand, the campaigners walked from St Annes Green through the dunes to Fairhaven Lake and back.

Group spokesman Ann DeRizzio, of Lightburne Avenue, St Annes, said the turnout again was excellent.

“We didn’t count, but we think it was similar to last time, or even more,” she said.

Hundreds of disgruntled dog owners took to Lytham Green in a similar march just weeks ago.

Ann added; “We just want Fylde Council to realise you don’t punish responsible dog owners because of the irresponsible few.”

Fylde Council is planning to introduce Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO), which would require dogs to be kept on leads on all public highways and exclude them from various other locations, including children’s playgrounds.

Ann warned that if it goes ahead the fight does not stop there.

She said: “If it gets passed we’ll take it further - we’ll go to court.”