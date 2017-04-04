'Disgusted' mum unknowingly books into Viagra Hotel

A mum was left horrified when she turned up for a family holiday only to discover she had booked into Blackpool’s most controversial hotel.

But when she arrived she was “disgusted” to find the name had been changed to The Viagra Hotel – with the slogan ‘keeping you up all night’

Sammy from Knottingley in West Yorkshire said: “I was gobsmacked when I turned up.

“I was with two young children and it was disgusting they would advertise as a family hotel with a sign up like that.

“We were excited for a weekend away and to go to the seaside but we were crushed when we arrived. I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

Sammy left husband, Kohan, 27, and children, Tristen, six, and Laylor, four, in the car while she went in on her own to sort it out.

She said: “I didn’t want my children stepping foot in there. I was appalled and upset as we’d travelled for two hours and now we’d have to find somewhere else to stay.

“When I got to the door there was no handle on it and the lock was broken.

“The manager said he didn’t understand what the problem was as my kids were ‘too young’ to understand the name of the hotel anyway.

“He did say if I wasn’t happy he would give me a full refund and he will sort it by the next working day. So I left the hotel thinking everything was sorted and searched for another one at short notice. I ended up paying more money with it been last minute on a Saturday.

“We had travelled two hours and my children wanted to relax. I couldn’t believe what had happened. Luckily we found a nice hotel.”

Sammy, who also contacted the booking website, says she is still waiting for a refund of the £45 she paid for the family sized room.

Blackpool Council last month warned owner Neil Marshall to change the name of the property following complaints, making clear his actions could land him with an ASBO.

The guest house was rebranded – to ‘The Niagra Hotel – Keeping You Wet All Night’.

Last week he told The Gazette he was ‘ready for a fight’ over the name change which he described as ‘great publicity for his business.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said internal discussions were ongoing over how to proceed.