Dance stars announce Empress Ballroom date

Dance megastars The Chemical Brothers are coming to Blackpool.

Their critically-acclaimed live show will be coming to the Empress Ballroom on Friday December 16.

The show is part of a three-date mini-tour in support of their sixth UK Number One album ‘Born in the Echoes’.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am.

The Chemical Brothers are an electronic music duo composed of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, originating in Manchester in 1989.

A spokesman for the band said: “For the past 20 years, The Chemical Brothers have redefined the idea of live electronic music.

“In that time, their live show has evolved from humble beginnings in dank London nightclubs into one of the most in demand festival headline sets in the world.

“All the while, it has adhered to the same basic idea: that the gig should create its own transcendent audio/visual space where the audience can lose themselves for the duration of the set.”

Along with The Prodigy, Fatboy Slim, The Crystal Method, and fellow acts, they were pioneers at bringing the big beat genre to the forefront of pop culture.

In the UK, they have had six Number One albums and 13 top 20 singles, including two number ones.

Their live acts comprise large screens displaying psychedelic images, strobe lights, and lasers that project over the crowd.

They headlined Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in 2000 at the height of their fame, following the release of singles Hey Boy Hey Girl and Block Rockin’ Beats

They will also play Glasgow SECC and London Apollo as part of their December dates.

Tickets are available at www.gigsandtours.com