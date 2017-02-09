Company has strong future in partnership

Jobs Friends and Houses will continue in its role helping ex-offenders get their lives on track after being taken under full control of Blackpool Council and Lancashire Police.

The company, which recorded a loss of more than £40,000 last year, was taken over in October following concerns over its future.

Two board members, Steve Hodgkins and Justin Neild have left the firm. Matt Idle is also no longer a director but remains on staff.

Neil Jack, Chief Executive of Blackpool Council, who is one of five new directors at the company, said: “The model of Jobs, Friends and Houses succeeds in its main goal of helping ex-offenders to get their lives back on track, helping them find employment, friendship and purpose, and therefore reducing re-offending rates.

“In order to continue this good work, we are working with the police and our wholly owned company Blackpool Coastal Housing to share offices, experience and knowledge of the local housing market so that it can continue to have a positive impact on the local community.”

John Donnellon, Chief Executive of Blackpool Coastal Housing, said: “Jobs, Friends and Houses is a project which we are proud to support.

“The outcomes for ex-offenders are excellent and it is showing really good results to reduce re-offending. As well as helping ex-offenders, the project is also helping to clean up some of the poor private housing stock that had previously been left in a state of disrepair. Between the two companies we share a common objective of improving the housing stock and at the same time helping the local community.”