Coleen Nolan wins Celebrity Big Brother

Blackpool’s Coleen Nolan has been crowned winner of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

The 51-year-old burst into tears on learning she had beaten Irish housemates Jedward in a public vote, calling her victory “One of the best things in my life.”

She told presenter Emma Willis: “I’ve never won anything in my life! I feel really really lucky and thankful. Just thank you. I didn’t deserve to win it, I’ve been boring!”

But she later admitted to mixed emotions, describing her second experience on the show as “absolutely horrendous”, saying it was “much worse” than her 2012 appearance because of the “brutal” tests that creators put in front of the housemates.

“They were relentless,” she said.

“There was something every day and it was always negative. The way some people left ... it was fun before.”

Pop twins Jedward joked that “Coleen needs this in her life right now ... so she can write that she lived with Jedward.”

In third place was TV cleaning guru Kim Woodburn who was challenged over her angry outbursts and controversial attitude throughout her time in her house.

“First to leave the show on Friday was Bianca Gascoigne, followed by Nicola McLean, then James Cosmo, before the finalists were revealed.

On Kim, Coleen said: “She won’t listen. You can’t confront her. She was the hardest housemate to figure out and to live with. I thought I won’t be around her.”

On James she said: “He was the one bit of sanity. He was my winner! I don’t know what I would have done without him, he kept me grounded.”