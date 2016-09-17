Clear skies provide great photos of Harvest Moon

Clear skies over Lancashire last night provided a great opportunity to see the Harvest Moon.

The Harvest Moon is the name for the full moon that is closest to the Autumn equinox.

It also coincided last night with a penumbral eclipse - when the moon passes through the outer part of the earth’s shadow, creating a noticeable shady corner of the full moon - creating a spooky effect.

Gazette readers all over Europe got involved and sent us their photos of the beautiful phenomenon.

Paul Adams sent us an image of the moon from Salou in Spain, while Louise Coyne captured a beautiful image from Cleveleys.

Paul Adams' photo of the Harvest Moon from Salou, Spain