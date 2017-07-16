Church site to embalm bodies

Plans to use part of a church as a mortuary college and embalming theatre have been approved.

The scheme, for Waterloo Methodist Church on Waterloo Road in South Shore, also includes living accommodation.

The applicant says “embalming is an accepted practice carried out at often ill equipped funeral homes”.

They add living on site is necessary due to “the sensitive nature of the proposed work” and in order “to strengthen security and offer confidence and assurance to the representatives of the deceased.”

A report with the application say embalming takes between two and four hours, but activity would be “considerably less than the existing church, which also hosts community groups such as Rainbows, slimming groups and exercise classes.