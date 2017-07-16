Chaplain opens up about grief at his baby’s death

The chaplain at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Ashfaq Patel, has opened up about his own heartbreak.

He said the hospital – where he supports patients, families, and staff – has also helped him and his family.

“My wife and I lost a baby in the seventh month of pregnancy,” he said.

“The care we received was second to none. I give, but I have also received. It’s a two-way thing.”

Originally from Preston, Ashfaq has travelled the world, but has now settled in Blackpool with his wife and three daughters.

His work as an imam at Blackpool Mosque and hospital chaplain recently saw him speak at a service in the centre of Blackpool following the terror attack near Parliament in London.

And he said: “It’s important for people of different faiths to understand each other, even if they don’t necessarily agree on everything.

“We should respect each other’s beliefs and ways of life. I think it’s important to learn from the person, rather than just listening to what the media says.

“People can make up their own minds.”