Cash boost to expand scheme which has inspired Blackpool pupils

A scheme pioneered in Blackpool aimed at broadening the horizons of primary school pupils has been handed a cash boost to aid its expansion.

The Education and Employers Charity has been awarded £50,000 by the Edge Foundation to expand its Primary Futures programme which aims to reach 240,000 children across the UK

The charity enables primary schools to work with volunteers from the world of work. Hundreds of volunteers have already signed up on the Fylde coast, working with five different schools.

Education and Employers chief executive, Nick Chambers, said: “We know from our experience and research how valuable employer engagement is to teenagers, helping them to understand the career options open to them.

“However we also know that attitudes, assumptions and expectations are formed at an early age.

“Showing primary aged children how the subjects they are studying are relevant to the ‘real world’, not only opens their minds to careers they might never have thought of, but can raise aspirations.”