Car seized and driver arrested on industrial park

Police say they have arrested a driver on a suspicion of a 'full house' of offences.

Officers seized a Citroen Xsara Picasso in Chorley Road, off Mowbray Drive, Blackpool, and arrested its driver on suspicion of drink driving.

Police are suspect the car had no valid insurance or MOT, and was being driven by a motorist without a licence.

@LancsRoadPolice tweeted: "Blackpool no MOT, no insurance/licence, driver over alcohol limit. Car seized driver arrested Full house #Team4RPU"

No more information was immediately available.