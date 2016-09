A 38-year-old man was found dead inside his Blackpool home earlier this evening.

Police were called by a concerned member of the public at around 8.39pm, a spokesman for the force said.

He did not say which street officers were called to because some of the man's family had yet to be informed of his sudden passing.

But he confirmed there are no signs of foul play, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.