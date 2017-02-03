Blackpool woman’s laser turns on hi-tech healing business

When Ruby Kowalski’s own pony was injured she was warned the healing process might be long and time consuming.

Not only that, Ruby was told by the vet that the animal should not be ridden until full recovery had taken place.

It was then the young horse lover pondered on how best animals could recover from wounds and illnesses and how the whole process could be speeded up.

The 21-year-old Blackpool woman, who was educated at St Bede’s Lytham and Blackpool Sixth Form College, swiftly learned to become expert in treatment which can be given alongside traditional veterinary diagnoses ,operating skills and drug use.

After working as a volunteer on farms, Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary , Blackpool Zoo and the World Horse Welfare centre on the Fylde she became a full qualified horse therapist and a small animal and dog hydro-therapist, joining the International Association of Animal Therapists.

Armed with these qualifications Ruby took the big plunge and decided to set up her own business - ART - Animal Recovery Therapy - and has just moved into state of the art treatment using laser beams. More importantly for her clients her laser treatment is portable and for horse owners that is vital.

“It can be bad enough at times to load a fit animal into a trailer or horse box, but to coerce a sick one is even harder and there is always the risk of further damage being inflicted.

Ruby said:“It is vital I work with the vets as under the laws which govern treatment to animals laser treatment can only begin once a vet has authorised a referral sheet.”

Ruby does her small animal work from a base at Longview boarding kennels on Division Lane, Marton.

At the Willows centre she specialises in hydrotherapy making the animals use their limbs and build up muscle tissue while in water and she offers animal massage.

But it is the work with laser therapy which is giving her the most satisfaction.

“Yes there have been some sceptics but I have managed to win them round. My results have been positive and have aided rehabilitation and shortened healing time.

“The laser penetrates soft tissue, wounds and joints. It is not invasive to the animal and most important it is pain free. It does not need sedation prior to use and does not require an animal to be clipped.”