Blackpool Winter Gardens sunshine event

Blackpool’s Winter Gardens will play host to a travel show this Sunday.

More than over 25 travel related companies will be gathered under one roof to offer a glimpse of sunshine amid the wintery weather in the free show from 11am to 4pm.

It is being organised by the Blackpool BID team along with Sunseekers Travel.

As well as holiday related exhibitors the Viva Showgirls will be there, Botts will offer sunshine beauty tips and Harry Ramsdens will give cocktails demonstrations.

Eileen Ormand, Town Centre and Blackpool BID Manager said: “Everyone is thinking about sunshine and holidays in January and the Blackpool Travel and Tourism Show is a perfect way to indulge yourself in that ‘holiday feeling’ and to bring a bit of brightness into this grey month.

“Come on down to the Winter Gardens and enjoy all the different aspects the show has to offer.

“Even if you are not planning to book a holiday on the day, it will give you ideas and is guaranteed to brighten your day”.