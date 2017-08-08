Blackpool taxi driver suffered slash wounds in alleged knife attack

A taxi driver had surgery on his arm following an alleged knife attack in Blackpool.

The driver was assaulted after picking up a passenger in Preston Old Road at around 5pm on Friday.

A man has been charged in connection with the incident but police are now calling for people who helped the victim after the incident to come forward.

Police say the driver was threatened with a knife by the passenger, before being slashed to his arm. He has since undergone surgery at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The alleged offender fled the scene, but was later arrested on suspicion of assault.

Jonathan Conway, 33, of Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, has since been charged with assault and possession of a bladed article.

Officers would now like to trace members of the public who came to the aid of the victim, to find out what they saw.

Detective Constable Jason Wainwright, of Blackpool CID, said: “Several people were in the area and helped the victim in the moments after this incident occurred and we would like to speak to them as we piece together exactly what occurred. If you were one of these people, we would ask that you please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1047 of August 4.